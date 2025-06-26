Motorway closed due to heavy rainfall

ISLAMABAD – The National Highways and Motorways Police have temporarily suspended entry of passenger vehicles on Motorway M-1 due to heavy rainfall in Islamabad and other areas.

Reports said the M-1 motorway from Islamabad Toll Plaza to Rashakai Interchange is closed for tarrfic due to heavy rain and slippery conditions, saying the decision has been taken in order to prevent potential accidents.

Motorway police officials stated that travelers on the motorway are being advised to avoid unnecessary travel while keeping the weather conditions in mind.

It has also urged citizens to stay in contact via helpline 130 and to use alternate routes. The rain continues intermittently, and entry will remain closed until conditions return to normal.

Heavy rains lashed twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Thursday with monsoon having impacted almost entire country. Amid scattered showers, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) declared rain emergency in garrison city, raising alert level amid ongoing heavy rainfall.

The decision comes after forecast from the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicting consistent and intense rainfall throughout the day. So far, multiple areas have recorded rains, including 31mm in Saidpur, 23mm in Golra, 35mm in Bokra, and 33mm in Pirwadhai.

WASA mobilized emergency response teams, along with heavy machinery, in low-lying and flood-prone zones. Special focus is being given to Committee Chowk underpass and Murree Road, where dewatering equipment and field staff have been pre-deployed.

According to WASA Managing Director, the rainfall has helped increase water levels in Rawal and Khanpur dams, which is expected to improve the availability of clean drinking water for residents.