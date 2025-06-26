When will monsoon rains batter Karachi? Latest forecast

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has finally predicted heavy rainfall in Karachi where residents have been suffering from intense heat.

Meteorologist Anjum Nazir said that the first spell of monsoon in Karachi may begin from tomorrow evening (June 27). Under the influence of the monsoon system, there is a possibility of rain in Karachi from Friday to Sunday.

He added that it may rain throughout the day on Saturday in Karachi, with intervals of heavy showers.

Anjum Nazir stated that due to heavy rainfall on Saturday, there is a risk of urban flooding, while intermittent rain is also expected to continue on Sunday in the city.

He further informed that a low-pressure system is present over Indian Gujarat, which is likely to cause rain in Sindh in the coming days. Due to the rain, there is a risk of urban flooding in most cities of Sindh.

On the other hand, heavy rains lashed twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Thursday with monsoon having impacted almost entire country. Amid scattered showers, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) declared rain emergency in garrison city, raising alert level amid ongoing heavy rainfall.

The decision comes after forecast from the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicting consistent and intense rainfall throughout the day. So far, multiple areas have recorded rains, including 31mm in Saidpur, 23mm in Golra, 35mm in Bokra, and 33mm in Pirwadhai.

WASA mobilized emergency response teams, along with heavy machinery, in low-lying and flood-prone zones. Special focus is being given to Committee Chowk underpass and Murree Road, where dewatering equipment and field staff have been pre-deployed.

According to WASA Managing Director, the rainfall has helped increase water levels in Rawal and Khanpur dams, which is expected to improve the availability of clean drinking water for residents.