Robbers snatch sacrificial animals and rickshaw in Karachi

In a shocking incident just ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, four armed robbers snatched a rickshaw and three sacrificial animals from a citizen near Ayesha Manzil, leaving the victim in tears.

According to police, the crime occurred on Thursday and an FIR has been registered at Azizabad Police Station based on a complaint filed by the victim, Rashid.

In his statement, Rashid said he had purchased three sacrificial sheep and was heading home to the FC Area in a rickshaw when two motorcycles, each carrying two armed men, intercepted him near Ayesha Manzil.

The suspects held him at gunpoint, stole the rickshaw along with the animals, and fled the scene.

Shocked and devastated, Rashid was seen weeping uncontrollably following the robbery. “It was everything I had saved for Eid,” he reportedly told authorities.

Police say they are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and have launched a search to track down the culprits.

This incident has raised fresh concerns about public safety, especially as residents across the city make preparations for Eid.