Pakistani actor Naila Jaffery requests for financial support amid cancer battle (VIDEO)
Share
LAHORE – Veteran actor Naila Jaffery, who is fighting ovarian cancer since 2016 and unable to pursue her treatment, has asked for royalties for her drama shows being re-telecasted on television channels.
In a video circulating on social media, Jaffery said that she has been suffering from the disease for last six years and she has not been able to get second session of chemotherapy.
The actor said that she was hospitalized with an infection, adding: “I kept on thinking that our government and policy makers should take care of artists”.
She recalled that the Pakistan Television had given royalties for shows re-broadcasted by it. “Even though the money was too less, we were happy”.
She added, "I have been sick for six years, everyone has assisted me, but I wish we had a few percent of the shows that are being replayed today”.
Jaffery said that such move will help artists to manage their lives.
Hania Aamir finds her 'twin' at US beach party ... 08:48 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
Famed Pakistani film and TV star Hania Aamir recently had fun at a beach in the United States, where she’s having ...
- Pakistani actor Naila Jaffery requests for financial support amid ...10:38 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
- #Cancelboardexams2021 trends on Twitter amid worsening COVID-19 ...10:04 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Baisakhi – Biggest Sikh festival cancelled as Pakistan faces third ...09:25 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Karachi witnesses hottest April day since Pakistan's independence09:07 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
-
-
- What’s Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt doing in this viral video?07:35 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities back up Saba Qamar as she calls off wedding with Azeem ...06:16 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021