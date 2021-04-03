Hania Aamir finds her 'twin' at US beach party (VIDEO)
Share
Famed Pakistani film and TV star Hania Aamir recently had fun at a beach in the United States, where she’s having the time of her life.
Taking to the social media, the Ishqiya actress uploaded a video in which she is attending Shazia Wajahat’s birthday bash at the beach. Besides many other celebrities, there is a little girl at the party. In the video, she and Hania can be seen standing ashore and shouting in sync for fun.
This made Hania captioned the post: “Found my twin.”
View this post on Instagram
She also shared some pictures of her standing at the beach at dusk. Donning a white crop shirt with black jeans, Hania looked amazing in black sun shades and French braided hair.
View this post on Instagram
The Jaanan star is quite an entertainer on Instagram with over three million followers. She posts clips and stories of her singing, dancing, and all sorts of fun content.
This week, she announced her 'engagement' to Shamoon Ismail on April 1, which turned out to be an April Fool prank.
- Karachi witnesses hottest April day since Pakistan's independence09:07 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
-
- MG Motors set to open dealership in Sialkot08:29 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
- US police officer killed in car attack on Capitol complex07:42 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Celebrities back up Saba Qamar as she calls off wedding with Azeem ...06:16 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Atif Aslam shocked and saddened over Indian singer's death in car ...04:25 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021