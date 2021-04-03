Karachi witnesses hottest April day since Pakistan's independence

09:07 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
Karachi witnesses hottest April day since Pakistan's independence
Share

KARACHI – The Met office on Saturday recorded the temperature in Karachi at sizzling 44º Celsius in the afternoon as the heat-wave continues to rage on in the port city.

The temperature rose to the point at 3pm, making it the hottest day of Karachi since Pakistan’s Independence in 1947.

Around four month ago from the Independence, Karachi city’s temperature had soared to 44.4 º Celsius on April 14, 1947.

Ongoing heatwave is likely to subside by Sunday (tomorrow), the Pakistan Meteorological Department said in an advisory issued on Saturday.

The sea-breeze, which plays a crucial role in cooling the city’s weather, , has also been suspended in the ongoing hot weather spell.

The Met office had earlier predicted maximum temperature likely to range between 40-42 ºCelsius today and will decrease to 37/38 ºC tomorrow.

The department has also advised citizens to take precautions during the hot hours. People have also been asked to avoid exposure to open sun especially during 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, peak heat hours, and use plenty of drinks.

Here is how people react to the hot weather before the summer season reaches its peak;

Covid-19 – Here's all you need to know about ... 04:38 PM | 3 Apr, 2021

KARACHI – Three private hospitals vaccinating people in Sindh capital against the coronavirus disease will be ...

More From This Category
PAF hosts Saudi, US air forces for ACES MEET 2021 ...
06:42 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
Pakistani forces kill TTP terrorist in Waziristan ...
06:07 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
Biden formally nominates Pakistan-American Zahid ...
05:51 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
Pakistan Navy flotilla docks at Iranian port
05:28 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
Pakistan begins administration of single-dose ...
05:20 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
China’s Xi Jinping wishes Pakistan President ...
04:52 PM | 3 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hania Aamir finds her 'twin' at US beach party (VIDEO)
08:48 PM | 3 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr