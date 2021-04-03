Karachi witnesses hottest April day since Pakistan's independence
Share
KARACHI – The Met office on Saturday recorded the temperature in Karachi at sizzling 44º Celsius in the afternoon as the heat-wave continues to rage on in the port city.
The temperature rose to the point at 3pm, making it the hottest day of Karachi since Pakistan’s Independence in 1947.
Around four month ago from the Independence, Karachi city’s temperature had soared to 44.4 º Celsius on April 14, 1947.
Ongoing heatwave is likely to subside by Sunday (tomorrow), the Pakistan Meteorological Department said in an advisory issued on Saturday.
The sea-breeze, which plays a crucial role in cooling the city’s weather, , has also been suspended in the ongoing hot weather spell.
The Met office had earlier predicted maximum temperature likely to range between 40-42 ºCelsius today and will decrease to 37/38 ºC tomorrow.
The department has also advised citizens to take precautions during the hot hours. People have also been asked to avoid exposure to open sun especially during 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, peak heat hours, and use plenty of drinks.
Here is how people react to the hot weather before the summer season reaches its peak;
Karachi Right Now :- #Karachiweather pic.twitter.com/4iKbaS5CUH— 𝙈𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙠 𝙈𝙪𝙗𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙧. (@Mubashar_says) April 3, 2021
Karachi mein Vaccine ke saath saath Dozakh ke bhi trials ho rahe hain.#KarachiWeather— Mehmood Malkani (@MehmoodMalkani1) April 3, 2021
Covid-19 – Here's all you need to know about ... 04:38 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
KARACHI – Three private hospitals vaccinating people in Sindh capital against the coronavirus disease will be ...
- Karachi witnesses hottest April day since Pakistan's independence09:07 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
-
- MG Motors set to open dealership in Sialkot08:29 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
- US police officer killed in car attack on Capitol complex07:42 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Celebrities back up Saba Qamar as she calls off wedding with Azeem ...06:16 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Atif Aslam shocked and saddened over Indian singer's death in car ...04:25 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021