Baisakhi – Biggest Sikh festival cancelled as Pakistan faces third COVID-19 wave

ISLAMABAD – Baisakhi festival, the biggest festival of Sikh community has also been cancelled amid third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The celebrations of the festival were scheduled to begin from April 12 to 14 at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal.

But, the event has been called off in order to avoid the further spread of virus.

A number of Sikh pilgrims used to come from India to participate in the celebrations but this year they could not be able to the pandemic.

At least 84 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,723 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 14,697. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 58,500 while the positivity rate stood at 9.41 percent.

On the other hand, the Punjab government on Friday decided to shut all the tourist spots in the province keeping in view the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Sindh government also decided to ban inter-provincial transport after two days. The Sindh Home Department also notified the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) about its decision.