Shahid Afridi wishes Sachin Tendulkar speedy recovery from Covid-19

KARACHI – Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has wished India’s cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

Sachin, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 27, has been hospitalised as a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice.

Wishing you a speedy recovery Legend . No doubt that you will make a strong recovery.

May your hospital stay be short and your recovery even shorter! https://t.co/JfYhJeBTre — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 2, 2021

Afridi wished Sachin well and said that there was no doubt the Indian star would make a strong recovery.

Afridi had himself tested positive for Covid-19 in June last year and went on to recover from the virus.