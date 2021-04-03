Shahid Afridi wishes Sachin Tendulkar speedy recovery from Covid-19
05:08 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
Shahid Afridi wishes Sachin Tendulkar speedy recovery from Covid-19
KARACHI – Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has wished India’s cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

Sachin, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 27, has been hospitalised as a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice.

Afridi wished Sachin well and said that there was no doubt the Indian star would make a strong recovery.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery Legend . No doubt that you will make a strong recovery. May your hospital stay be short and your recovery even shorter!" Afridi said on Twitter.

Afridi had himself tested positive for Covid-19 in June last year and went on to recover from the virus.

