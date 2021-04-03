Pakistan Navy flotilla docks at Iranian port
Web Desk
05:28 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
TEHRAN – A Pakistan Navy flotilla has docked at the port of Bandar Abbas, with the message of solidarity, peace and prosperity for the Iranian people and the region,

The Pakistani fleet enters Bandar Abbas every April, which did not happen last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the visit that will last till April 6 (Tuesday), the Pakistan Navy delegation will hold meetings with the Iranian navy and military officials on bilateral relations,.

On the last day of its presence in Bandar Abbas, the fleet will be escorted to the east of Lark Island by the Iranian navy.

TOP LISTS

