Ooh Lala – Shahid Afridi launches his beauty brand (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Pakistan cricket star Shahid Afridi has officially launched his beauty line, offering skincare products.

Announcing the launch of his brand on Pakistan Day, Afridi revealed in a Twitter post that the brand is named ‘Ooh Lala’.

"Ooh Lala offers premium quality personal care products for both men & women so they feel confident and shine like a star!," he added.

To provide the Pakistani community with more quality products; launched my brand Ooh Lala by the grace of Allah, having lifestyle products for you all.



The star cricketer also shared promotional video that features him. Earlier this month, Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar also launched her brand, “Ayesha O Beauty”.