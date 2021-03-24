Ooh Lala – Shahid Afridi launches his beauty brand (VIDEO)
06:14 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan cricket star Shahid Afridi has officially launched his beauty line, offering skincare products.

Announcing the launch of his brand on Pakistan Day, Afridi revealed in a Twitter post that the brand is named ‘Ooh Lala’.

"Ooh Lala offers premium quality personal care products for both men & women so they feel confident and shine like a star!," he added.

The star cricketer also shared promotional video that features him. Earlier this month, Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar also launched her brand, “Ayesha O Beauty”.

Ayesha O Beauty – Ayesha Omar launches her ... 03:06 PM | 10 Mar, 2021

Dabbling in diverse talents, the gorgeous actress Ayesha Omar has officially stepped into the world of beauty as the ...

