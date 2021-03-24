Ooh Lala – Shahid Afridi launches his beauty brand (VIDEO)
LAHORE – Pakistan cricket star Shahid Afridi has officially launched his beauty line, offering skincare products.
Announcing the launch of his brand on Pakistan Day, Afridi revealed in a Twitter post that the brand is named ‘Ooh Lala’.
On this Pakistan Day, I am bringing 'Ooh Lala' from the world of @Hopecare10. @OohLalapk offers premium quality Personal care products for both men & women so they feel confident and shine like a star !#Oohlala #ChamakDamak #HameshaChamaktayRaho #Hopecare #PakistanDay pic.twitter.com/0F7pnT2KBs— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 23, 2021
"Ooh Lala offers premium quality personal care products for both men & women so they feel confident and shine like a star!," he added.
To provide the Pakistani community with more quality products; launched my brand Ooh Lala by the grace of Allah, having lifestyle products for you all.— OohLala (@OohLalaPK) March 24, 2021
Order at https://t.co/Du6umfUIzZ or https://t.co/izTSpoeEuF#OohLala #HameshaChamaktayRaho #ShahidAfridi #HopeCare pic.twitter.com/U8BoYteKjk
The star cricketer also shared promotional video that features him. Earlier this month, Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar also launched her brand, “Ayesha O Beauty”.
