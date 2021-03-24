LIVE – President Alvi confers military awards on armed forces' personnel
06:40 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
LIVE – President Alvi confers military awards on armed forces' personnel
ISLAMABAD - An investiture ceremony to confer military awards on the personnel of the three armed forces for their meritorious contributions in their respective fields is underway at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President, Dr Arif Alvi is conferring the awards on them while Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa is also present on the occasion. 

