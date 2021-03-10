Ayesha O Beauty – Ayesha Omar launches her beauty line

Dabbling in diverse talents, the gorgeous actress Ayesha Omar has officially stepped into the world of beauty as the Bulblay star introduces her own beauty line.

Launching her brand on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Omer brings forth a league of all-natural skincare beauty products as she effortlessly inculcates her passion and love for natural ingredients into her skincare brand “Ayesha O Beauty”.

The 39-year-old claims her brand to be “100% natural” as well as vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free and sulphate-free.

"A little bit of life from my launch! Missed all those friends and colleagues who couldn’t make it because they were out of town, out of the country, working or busy shooting but so happy and thankful to those did. Love you all and thank you! ", the Yalghaar star wrote on her Instagram.

Introducing the logo of her beauty line on Instagram, Omar said that the brand is available online.

Fans and friends have wished the star for her new venture and came to support her on the launch of her brand. Earlier, Omar got candid in a digital show with host Mira Sethi about her artistic side that the world has not seen as yet.

From acting to singing and modelling, the Karachi Se Lahore actor has amazed in her every avatar alongside her bold style statement that the fashion enthusiastic love.