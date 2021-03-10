Uzbek FM calls on PM Imran, FM Qureshi during Pakistan visit (VIDEO)
Web Desk
03:56 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
Uzbek FM calls on PM Imran, FM Qureshi during Pakistan visit (VIDEO)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday and discussed matters of bilateral cooperation.

The premier while meeting with the Uzbek Foreign Minister emphasised Pakistan's resolve to forge closer ties with Central Asia. Both sides agreed to increase cooperation in various fields, including trade, investments, energy, and people-to-people exchanges.

PM Khan underlined that Pakistan highly values its ties with Uzbekistan. He also expressed admiration for the proposed Trans-Afghan railway project between Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan.

He also thanked the visiting dignitary for the invitation and mentioned that he is looking forward to visiting Uzbekistan.

Kamilov also arrived in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office where he called on his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Both sides discuss bilateral affairs including regional and global issues.

The visiting dignity also planted a sapling in the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

More From This Category
Senate elections 2021 – ECP rejects PTI's plea ...
03:22 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
Pakistan 'to receive 45mn Indian-made COVID-19 ...
02:21 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
Twitter roasts PML-N’s Hina Pervaiz Butt for ...
01:56 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
Pakistan announces 2-week spring holidays for all ...
12:54 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
'No one sleeps hungry’: PM Imran to launch ...
12:20 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
Pakistan speedster Umar Gul blessed with a baby ...
11:42 AM | 10 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Sethi's Rung is a visual-audio treat for the fans (VIDEO)
04:29 PM | 10 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr