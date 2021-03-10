Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle pens a beautiful note on finding her soulmate

Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle has tied the knot with Pakistani wanderlust Adeel Amer in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Gabrielle shared a stunning picture with her husband from her wedding festivities were the much in love couple can be seen beaming with happiness.

Penning a note of gratitude, Rosie contemplates the existence of perfect love and how much she is overjoyed on the prospect of marrying her best friend.

"DOES PERFECT LOVE EXIST?

In life, people search for “perfect soulmate”. Their expectation for perfection ranges from looks, financial stability, to social/societal influence. They want that “perfect Hollywood romance” & happy ever after.

With this vision & expectation in ones mind of what perfection looks like, they miss out on the opportunity & moment right in front of them. Because they won’t be happy until they find x,y,z.So when they meet someone, they will never be “good enough” there is always something you will want to change about that person because they don’t fit your mould. You will never be truly happy or satisfied & constantly looking for the day when they change."

Further, she adds, "Perfection is in the NOW.....It’s loving someone for all that they are, RIGHT NOW. It’s supporting them through the bad times and flowing with them through the good. It’s not wanting to change who they are, it’s recognizing WHO THEY ARE underneath it all. It’s being each other’s light when the path gets dark, and embracing each and every moment as it passes enjoying THAT MOMENT; without fear of the past or anxiety for the future, and not focusing on the “perfect selfie” to post. Because perfection isn’t the moment captured, it IS the moment."

"I married my perfect person. My best friend.", the vlogger concluded her note.

Rosie accepted Islam in January last year and confirmed her wedding with Adeel on March 6, 2021, in an Instagram post.

On the work front, Gabrielle is a solo female biker who documents her adventures on YouTube and social media.