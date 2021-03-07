Canadian biker girl Rosie Gabrielle ties the knot with Pakistani ‘soulmate’
Web Desk
10:16 AM | 7 Mar, 2021
Canadian biker girl Rosie Gabrielle ties the knot with Pakistani ‘soulmate’
Share

ISLAMABAD – A Canadian biker, vlogger, and Instagram influencer by the name of Rosie Gabrielle, who converted to Islam last year, has tied the knot with Pakistani wanderlust Adeel Amer.

Taking to her Instagram, Gabrielle revealed how she never thought she would come to Pakistan and fall in love with Amer. She wrote ‘Never would I thought that I would come to Pakistan and fall in LOVE. Not only with a country and its people, but one very special individual in particular.”

The Internet influencer posted a detailed note from her journey as to how she met her Pakistani soulmate.

Journalist Saadia Afzaal drops major clue about ... 03:30 PM | 4 Mar, 2021

LAHORE – Primetime TV host Saadia Afzaal has sparked rumors of secret marriage with newly elected Senator Faisal ...

Earlier in 2020, Gabrielle announced she had converted to Islam. Posting about the life journey, she wrote, this last year was one of the hardest in my life, and all life’s challenges have led me to this point here and now. From a young child, I’ve always had a unique connection with creation and a special relationship with God.

Gabrielle is a Candian solo female biker, she documents her adventures on YouTube and social media to an audience of over 300,000.

Osman Khalid Butt takes to social media after ... 05:41 PM | 28 Feb, 2021

Rumors about Osman Khalid Butt’s marriage have been doing rounds on social media platforms and finally, the ...

More From This Category
Netizens figure out why Shaheen Afridi didn’t ...
12:15 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - Two more goof-ups ...
08:00 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
Ertugrul’s Engin Altan receives Indian ...
05:18 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah’s new song is a treat ...
07:25 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife wishes to reconcile ...
04:21 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
Pakistan’s first OTT platform UrduFlix is now ...
03:52 PM | 6 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Canadian biker girl Rosie Gabrielle ties the knot with Pakistani ‘soulmate’
10:16 AM | 7 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr