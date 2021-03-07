Canadian biker girl Rosie Gabrielle ties the knot with Pakistani ‘soulmate’

ISLAMABAD – A Canadian biker, vlogger, and Instagram influencer by the name of Rosie Gabrielle, who converted to Islam last year, has tied the knot with Pakistani wanderlust Adeel Amer.

Taking to her Instagram, Gabrielle revealed how she never thought she would come to Pakistan and fall in love with Amer. She wrote ‘Never would I thought that I would come to Pakistan and fall in LOVE. Not only with a country and its people, but one very special individual in particular.”

The Internet influencer posted a detailed note from her journey as to how she met her Pakistani soulmate.

Earlier in 2020, Gabrielle announced she had converted to Islam. Posting about the life journey, she wrote, this last year was one of the hardest in my life, and all life’s challenges have led me to this point here and now. From a young child, I’ve always had a unique connection with creation and a special relationship with God.

Gabrielle is a Candian solo female biker, she documents her adventures on YouTube and social media to an audience of over 300,000.