Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-07- Updated 10:30 AM

10:45 AM | 7 Mar, 2021
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 07, 2021 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 156.90 157.80
Euro EUR 187 189
UK Pound Sterling GBP 216.50 219
U.A.E Dirham AED 42.80 43.20
Saudi Riyal SAR 41.70 42.20
Australian Dollar AUD 119 121
Bahrain Dinar BHD 402.80 404.80
Canadian Dollar CAD 123 125
China Yuan CNY 24.90 25.05
Danish Krone DKK 24.45 24.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.30 17.55
Indian Rupee INR 2.13 2.20
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 500 502.50
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 38.55 38.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 106 106.70
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.90 18.15
Omani Riyal OMR 410.50 412.50
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 42.65 43
Singapore Dollar SGD 116 117.50
Swedish Korona SEK 18.20 18.45
Swiss Franc CHF 176.80 177.70
Thai Bhat THB 5.30 5.40

