Oppenheimer may potentially face an outright ban from far-right Indian politicians

Web Desk 09:34 PM | 26 Jul, 2023
Source: Oppenheimer (Instagram)

Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster Oppenheimer, a film that grossed around $3 million in India, may be banned due to a specific scene in the movie.

The intimate scenes between the titular character — J. Robert Oppenheimer — essayed by Cillian Murphy and — Jean Tatlock — played by Florence Pugh is the reason behind a potential boycott.

In one of the scenes, Pugh grabs a copy of Holy scripture the Bhagavad Gita, and tells Oppenheimer to read from it. Oppenheimer thus quoted the famously uttered verse during a TV documentary in 1965, “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.”

India’s Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar tweeted against the deliberate desecration of Hindu scripture.

“This is a direct assault on religious beliefs of a billion tolerant Hindus,” Mahurkar claimed, adding that the scene “appears to be part of a larger conspiracy by anti-Hindu forces.”

“We believe that if you remove this scene and do the needful to win hearts of Hindus, it will go a long way to establish your credentials as a sensitized human being and gift you friendship of billions of nice people.

“We urge, on behalf of billion Hindus and timeless tradition of lives being transformed by revered Geeta, to do all that is needed to uphold dignity of their revered book and remove this scene from your film across world. Should you choose to ignore this appeal it would be deemed as a deliberate assault on Indian civilisation.”

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

