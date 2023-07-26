Iranian foreign minister to visit Pakistan next month: reports

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will pay an official visit to Pakistan next week, Pakistani media reported on Wednesday.

A Pakistani newspaper quoted diplomatic sources as saying that the senior Iranian diplomat will travel to Pakistan on August 3 for a two-day visit and hold meetings with the Pakistani officials on August 3 and 4.

The Iranian foreign minister and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are planned to hold formal talks and attend a joint press conference during the upcoming visit.

In a meeting with the foreign secretary of Pakistan in Tehran in June, Amirabdollahian described Pakistan as one of the most important rings in the chain of the Iranian administration’s neighbour-oriented policy.

Over the recent years, Tehran and Islamabad have been working towards enhancing their relations, especially their bilateral economic ties and their mutual efforts aimed at combating terrorism in the areas that straddle the common border.