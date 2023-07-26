Iranian foreign minister to visit Pakistan next month: reports

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will pay an official visit to Pakistan next week, Pakistani media reported on Wednesday.
A Pakistani newspaper quoted diplomatic sources as saying that the senior Iranian diplomat will travel to Pakistan on August 3 for a two-day visit and hold meetings with the Pakistani officials on August 3 and 4.
The Iranian foreign minister and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are planned to hold formal talks and attend a joint press conference during the upcoming visit.
In a meeting with the foreign secretary of Pakistan in Tehran in June, Amirabdollahian described Pakistan as one of the most important rings in the chain of the Iranian administration’s neighbour-oriented policy.
Over the recent years, Tehran and Islamabad have been working towards enhancing their relations, especially their bilateral economic ties and their mutual efforts aimed at combating terrorism in the areas that straddle the common border.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows some resistance against the US dollar on Wednesday in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading, the local currency was hovering at 288.25, with an increase of Rs0.27.
Earlier this week, Pakistani rupee faced back-to-back blows for the eighth consecutive session as it lost nearly Rs12 against the greenback in the trading sessions.
Experts linked the downward trajectory of the Pakistani rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,300.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
