US politician Ilhan Omar an Atif Aslam fan?

US Representative Ilhan Omar sent the Internet into a frenzy as the 38-year-old politician gave a subtle nod to Pakistan's bonafide rockstar singer Atif Aslam.

Turned to her Instagram handle, Omar announced that she will be taking over Spotify this week to honour Muslim artists around the globe.

"Taking over Spotify this week. Check out my first playlist of Muslim artists and comment below who is on your playlist ", she captioned.

Followed by her Instagram post, the US congresswoman tagged a bunch of Muslim artists including Atif Aslam, British-Pakistani actor and rapper Riz Ahmed and British singer Sami Yusuf.

Fans are overjoyed at the prospect of Atif Aslam getting global recognization and bagging fame on the international front. The 37-year-old is adored for the unique style of belting his voice.