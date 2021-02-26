Atif Aslam releases teaser for his upcoming song Raat
Web Desk
02:55 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
Atif Aslam releases teaser for his upcoming song Raat
Share

Pakistan’s heartthrob Atif Aslam left the internet into a frenzy as he releases the teaser of his new song ‘Raat‘.

Establishing himself as a bonafide global icon, Aslam's is adored for the unique style of belting his voice and his new songs' teaser is proof that fans love his music.

The 37-year-old crooner shared a teaser of his song ‘Raat’ on Twitter in which stars like Gohar Rasheed, actress Syra Yousuf and Mansha Pasha are seen gracing the screen.

Keeping the surprise element alive, the star tweeted, “Any guesses what the song is about?”

Apart from teasing the fans with the musical tune of the upcoming track, not much has been revealed. Directed by Yasir Jaswal, the song will also feature model Kiran Malik.

Soon after Aslam posted the teasers, the fans have been eager for more details as they await the upcoming track.

Syra Yousaf has been away from the limelight ever since she and her ex-husband Shahroz Sabzwari called it quits. This track will mark her return after a short hiatus.

Raat – Atif Aslam and Syra Yousaf to feature in ... 12:59 PM | 12 Feb, 2021

Pakistan’s heartthrob Atif Aslam has managed to win hearts all over the world, establishing himself as a bonafide ...

More From This Category
Quetta Gladiators' Chris Gayle takes on Shalwar ...
05:16 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
Lady Gaga offers $500,000 for her stolen French ...
04:29 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
Hareem Shah's new video for Bilawal ...
03:22 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
This Indian actress agrees Karachi has the best ...
01:22 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ – Kashif Zameer ...
11:49 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi – A gripping plot about ...
09:42 PM | 25 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Quetta Gladiators' Chris Gayle takes on Shalwar Challenge in Pakistan
05:16 PM | 26 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr