Raat – Atif Aslam and Syra Yousaf to feature in upcoming track

Pakistan’s heartthrob Atif Aslam has managed to win hearts all over the world, establishing himself as a bonafide global icon. Adored for the unique style of belting his voice, fans are always on the lookout for his new songs.

The 37-year-old singer surely has the power to send the internet into a frenzy with just one post, and this time it's a stirring teaser of his new track featuring the gorgeous Syra Yusuf.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Tera Hone Laga Hun crooner dropped a glimpse with a caption, "For more details subscribe our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/AtifAslam"

Apart from teasing the fans with the musical tune of the upcoming track, not much has been revealed. Directed by Yasir Jaswal, the release date of the song still remains a mystery.

Soon after Aslam posted the teasers, the fans have been eager for more details as they await the upcoming track.

On the other hand, Syra Yousaf has been away from the limelight ever since she and her ex-husband Shahroz Sabzwari called it quits.

Previously, Syra and Sheheryar Munawwar's risqué photoshoot became the talk of the town with audiences swooning over their chemistry.