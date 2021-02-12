Raat – Atif Aslam and Syra Yousaf to feature in upcoming track
Web Desk
12:59 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
Raat – Atif Aslam and Syra Yousaf to feature in upcoming track
Share

Pakistan’s heartthrob Atif Aslam has managed to win hearts all over the world, establishing himself as a bonafide global icon. Adored for the unique style of belting his voice, fans are always on the lookout for his new songs.

The 37-year-old singer surely has the power to send the internet into a frenzy with just one post, and this time it's a stirring teaser of his new track featuring the gorgeous Syra Yusuf.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Tera Hone Laga Hun crooner dropped a glimpse with a caption, "For more details subscribe our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/AtifAslam"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

Apart from teasing the fans with the musical tune of the upcoming track, not much has been revealed. Directed by Yasir Jaswal, the release date of the song still remains a mystery.

Soon after Aslam posted the teasers, the fans have been eager for more details as they await the upcoming track.

On the other hand, Syra Yousaf has been away from the limelight ever since she and her ex-husband Shahroz Sabzwari called it quits.

Previously, Syra and Sheheryar Munawwar's risqué photoshoot became the talk of the town with audiences swooning over their chemistry.

Atif Aslam shares an adorable picture of his son 03:22 PM | 27 Jan, 2021

Pakistan’s heartthrob Atif Aslam surely has the power to send the internet into a frenzy with just one post. The ...

More From This Category
Why Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain got kicked out of ...
01:27 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
Humayun Saeed reveals Aamir Khan hosted him in ...
04:39 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
Pakistani celebs call out Shoaib Akhtar for ...
03:54 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
Waqar Younis and wife celebrate 21st wedding ...
03:30 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
'New Beginnings' – Esra Bilgiç and Peshawar ...
02:43 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
Pop band Akcent member Adrian Sina spotted ...
09:16 PM | 10 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Why Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain got kicked out of a restaurant? (VIDEO)
01:27 PM | 12 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr