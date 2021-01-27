Atif Aslam shares an adorable picture of his son
Web Desk
03:22 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Atif Aslam shares an adorable picture of his son
Share

Pakistan’s heartthrob Atif Aslam surely has the power to send the internet into a frenzy with just one post. The rockstar has won millions of hearts with his soulful voice and is adored for the unique style of belting his voice. 

One of the most popular celebrities of Pakistan, he has contributed significantly to bringing a good name to the country, in terms of music.

However, the 37-year-old singer has kept his personal life confided in a shell, rarely disclosing pictures of his family, but recently he gives his fan base a pleasant surprise.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Tajdar-e-Haram musician shared a cute portrait of his second baby boy:

"Indeed ALLAH is the best creator..My Kuuuuka"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

The singer welcomed a baby boy into the world with his wife Sara Bharwana in 2019.

Sharing the good news via Instagram, Aslam wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen our NEW arrival Alhamdulilah. Both mother and baby are fine. Keep us in your prayers and don’t forget to say Mashallah."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

This is the couple's second child; their first son was born in 2014.

Recently, the rockstar also made it to 'Forbes Asia’s inaugural 100 Digital Stars' list alongside Mahira Khan and Aiman Khan.

Atif Aslam and wife Sara welcome baby # 2 07:03 PM | 21 Dec, 2019

LAHORE- Singer Atif Aslam his wife Sara Bharwana just welcomed their second child and announced the ...

More From This Category
'Jaanay Iss Dil' – Hadiqa Kiani's first Qawwali ...
06:28 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
Asia Argento accuses Fast & Furious director of ...
09:32 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
Danyal Zafar set to make his TV debut
08:51 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
Shraddha Kapoor to marry a celebrity photographer?
09:12 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
BiggBoss famed Indian actress commits suicide
04:03 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
Child labour? Video of Hamza Ali Abbasi’s ...
03:45 PM | 26 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Atif Aslam shares an adorable picture of his son
03:22 PM | 27 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr