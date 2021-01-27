Atif Aslam shares an adorable picture of his son

Pakistan’s heartthrob Atif Aslam surely has the power to send the internet into a frenzy with just one post. The rockstar has won millions of hearts with his soulful voice and is adored for the unique style of belting his voice.

One of the most popular celebrities of Pakistan, he has contributed significantly to bringing a good name to the country, in terms of music.

However, the 37-year-old singer has kept his personal life confided in a shell, rarely disclosing pictures of his family, but recently he gives his fan base a pleasant surprise.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Tajdar-e-Haram musician shared a cute portrait of his second baby boy:

"Indeed ALLAH is the best creator..My Kuuuuka"

The singer welcomed a baby boy into the world with his wife Sara Bharwana in 2019.

Sharing the good news via Instagram, Aslam wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen our NEW arrival Alhamdulilah. Both mother and baby are fine. Keep us in your prayers and don’t forget to say Mashallah."

This is the couple's second child; their first son was born in 2014.

Recently, the rockstar also made it to 'Forbes Asia’s inaugural 100 Digital Stars' list alongside Mahira Khan and Aiman Khan.