WATCH – Muneeb Butt shares a heartwarming father-son moment

Pakistan’s hotshots Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are always in the headlines. From a romantic getaway to celebrations, their Instagram feed is bursting at its seams, as the fans adore the power couple.

Muneeb Butt has been in drama industry for quite some time, and has garnered fame through drama serials Baandi, Kesa hai Naseeban, Silsilay and Koi Chand Rakh.

The 28-year-old actor surprised his father on his 30th wedding anniversary with a brand new black car. Supposedly, the Baandi actor parked the car outside the house and took his father there.

The actor’s father seemed overjoyed and emotional seeing the gift. His family were also present, witnessing the father-son moment.

"#MuneebButt gives special surprise to his father on his 30th Wedding anniversary ????????????"

Recently, Aiman Khan shared a stunning photo of herself relaxing in a breath-taking location with her husband Muneeb Butt.

"Coffee break ????"

Aiman married Muneeb Butt in Karachi on 21 November 2018. The couple had a daughter, Amal Muneeb in 2019.