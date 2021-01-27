Babar Azam is 3rd best batsman in the world, say new ICC rankings

Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam is third best batsman in the world according to the ICC’s new rankings. Indian captain Virat Kohli leads the list with 870 points, followed by Rohit Sharma and tied on third spot with 837 points are Babar Azam and Ross Taylor of New Zealand.

Afghan players are rising in the rankings too with Hashmatullah Shahidi rising from number 70 to 66, Rashid Khan from 96 to 89, and Javed Ahmadi has risen from 103 to 99th place.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan tops the list of top ODI all-rounders with 420 points followed by Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi with 294 points. Shakib scored 113 runs and took six wickets against West Indies and was crowned the man of the series.

Ireland all-rounder Paul Stirling rose eight slots to reach 20th place after scoring 285 runs against Afghanistan which included centuries in the second and third matches.

Pakistan’s Imad Wasim is fifth in the ICC all-rounder rankings with 271 points.

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult leads ICC ODI bowlers ranking with 722 rating points, followed by Mujeeb-ur-Rehman of Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s top bowler is Mohammad Amir on ninth place with 647 points.