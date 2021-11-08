Rizwan on record-breaking spree as he surpasses Gayle for most T20 runs in a year

DUBAI – Pakistan's star batsman Mohammad Rizwan is staying true to his fame as he broke a six-year-old record of Windies legend Chris Gayle during the T20 World Cup match against Scotland.

The wicket-keeper now became the player with the most runs in T20 cricket in a single calendar year. The fifth win of Green Shirts also brings another feat for the prolific batsman who is sailing smoothly on UAE pitches.

The 29-year-old surpassed Gayle’s score tally of 1665 which he had amassed earlier in 2015. The new record of 1676 is now being held by the swashbuckling opener.

Gayle scored 1665 runs, including three hundred and 10 fifties from 36 matches, in the T20I cricket while Rizwan’s tally includes one ton and 15 fifties – with a high score of 104 not out.

Meanwhile, the star batter also outclassed top T20 batsman and his captain Babar Azam and Indian skipper Virat Kohli who scored 1607 and 1614 runs respectively.

Rizwan named multiple records including surpassing Virat Kohli for the highest T20I career averages – minimum qualification is for 1,000 runs scored. He beat that record by scoring an unbeaten 79.