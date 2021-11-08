PAKvAUS: PCB reveals schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the schedule of Australia’s upcoming tour to Pakistan on Monday, with the first match slated to take place on March 3.

In the first tour of Aussies after 24 years, both sides will play three ODIs, Test, and one T20 match next year.

The first game between the two sides will be played in Karachi while the second Test will be played from March 12-16 in Rawalpindi. Both sides will lock horns in the third Test match on March 21-25 in Punjab capital Lahore.

Meanwhile, the Tests matches will be played as part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs will be connected to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

The upcoming tour will be the first time that an Australian side will be visiting Pakistan to play a cricket series in more than two decades. Australian side last time played a series in Pakistan in 1998.

Meanwhile, Aussies are also set to face Shaheens in the semi-final of the ongoing World T20 Cup and the tour announcement would make the upcoming game more interesting.