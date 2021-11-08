PAKvAUS: PCB reveals schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan
Web Desk
01:16 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
PAKvAUS: PCB reveals schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan
Share

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the schedule of Australia’s upcoming tour to Pakistan on Monday, with the first match slated to take place on March 3.

In the first tour of Aussies after 24 years, both sides will play three ODIs, Test, and one T20 match next year.

The first game between the two sides will be played in Karachi while the second Test will be played from March 12-16 in Rawalpindi. Both sides will lock horns in the third Test match on March 21-25 in Punjab capital Lahore.

Meanwhile, the Tests matches will be played as part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs will be connected to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

The upcoming tour will be the first time that an Australian side will be visiting Pakistan to play a cricket series in more than two decades. Australian side last time played a series in Pakistan in 1998.

T20 World Cup: Pakistan win big against Scotland, ... 11:33 PM | 7 Nov, 2021

SHARJAH – Pakistan beat Scotland by 72 runs at Sharjah cricket stadium on Sunday to end the group stage ...

Meanwhile, Aussies are also set to face Shaheens in the semi-final of the ongoing World T20 Cup and the tour announcement would make the upcoming game more interesting.

More From This Category
Rizwan on record-breaking spree as he surpasses ...
11:33 AM | 8 Nov, 2021
‘Spirit of Cricket’: Pakistani team celebrate ...
10:27 AM | 8 Nov, 2021
'Disappointed' Shoaib Akhtar vows to fight ...
09:57 AM | 8 Nov, 2021
T20 World Cup: Pakistan win big against Scotland, ...
11:33 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
NZvAFG: Netizens troll team India with hilarious ...
06:35 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
T20 World Cup – Pakistan opt to bat first ...
01:41 PM | 7 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian minister terms Aryan Khan’s arrest ‘kidnapping, ransom’ bid by BJP leaders
03:41 PM | 7 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr