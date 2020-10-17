Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 concludes 

LAHORE – Faizan Fayyaz, Haniya Minhas, ball boy Asad Zaman and Omer Jawad won their respective singles titles in the Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020, which concluded here at Punjab Tennis Academy on Saturday.

Rafum Group CEO Zahid Hussain graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest, where he along with PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik and PLTA Vice President Afzaal Sharif, distributed prizes and trophies among the winners. Malik thanked Mr. Zahid Hussain for supporting the game and hoped that he would generously continue to sponsor the game and tennis players.

In boys U-18 final, Faizan Fayyaz was in good form and comfortably beat Farman Shakeel (Gujranwala) 6-4, 6-2 to lift the title. The boys U-18 doubles final was won by spirited pair of Farman Shakeel and Nalain Abbas, who outclassed the pair of Faizan Fayyaz and Bilal Asim 6-0, 6-0. In girls U-18 final, Promising Haniya Minhas (Bard Foundation) displayed tremendous tennis skills and outsmarted talented Shimza Durab with a score of 6-2, 6-2.

The boys U-14 final between ball boy Asad Zaman and Ahtesham Humayun was the most-awaited encounter, which was fully enjoyed and cheered by the crowd present on the occasion. Asad, who earlier shocked top seed Bilal Asim in the semifinals, once again showed his class and overpowered Ahtesham Humayun with a score of 6-3, 6-4.

The boys U-12 doubles final was won by promising pair of Ameer Mazari and Abu Bakar Talha, who outlasted the pair of Zohaib Afzal Malik and Hamza Ali Rizwan 4-1, 4-2.

In boys/girls U-12 final, Haniya Minhas tamed spirited Hamza Ali Rizwan 8-8 (7-4). In boys/girls U-10 final, Omer Jawad beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 8-4 while in boys/girls U-6, Ibrahim Dawood grabbed gold, Daniyal Afzal Malik silver and Iman Manoo bronze. The boys/girls U-8 gold was won by Shafay Iqbal, silver by Zainah Abdullah and bronze by Salal Bugti.