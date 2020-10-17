Pakistan PM Imran congratulates New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern on election victory
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday congratulated New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on her impressive victory in New Zealand elections.
The prime minister in a tweet said "Warmest congratulations to Jacinda Ardern on her impressive victory in NZ elections2020. Her compassionate style of leadership has won hearts not just in NZ but in Pakistan too."
Warmest congratulations to @jacindaardern on her impressive victory in #NZelections2020. Her compassionate style of leadership has won hearts not just in NZ but in Pakistan too. Looking forward to expanding cooperation and further strengthening bonds of friendship between 🇵🇰&🇳🇿— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 17, 2020
The prime minister further tweeted that he was looking forward to expanding cooperation and further strengthening bonds of friendship between Pakistan and New Zealand.
Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party had won a landslide victory in New Zealand's general election on Saturday.
- UN lifts decade-long arms embargo on Iran12:13 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Southern Punjab to win National T20 Cup 202011:58 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
- US analyst all praise for Pakistan's handling of coronavirus pandemic11:48 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
- Massive fire at Lahore's Hafeez Centre 'controlled', says DG Rescue11:12 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
- LIVE: Maryam, Bilawal and Maulana take the stage as PDM kicks off ...09:48 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
- Dexter to return after eight years03:45 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
- With over 7 billion views, ‘Despacito’ becomes most viewed ...01:19 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
-
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
-
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020