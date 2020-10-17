Pakistan PM Imran congratulates New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern on election victory
Web Desk
10:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
Pakistan PM Imran congratulates New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern on election victory
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday congratulated New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on her impressive victory in New Zealand elections.

The prime minister in a tweet said "Warmest congratulations to Jacinda Ardern on her impressive victory in NZ elections2020. Her compassionate style of leadership has won hearts not just in NZ but in Pakistan too." 

The prime minister further tweeted that he was looking forward to expanding cooperation and further strengthening bonds of friendship between Pakistan and New Zealand.

New Zealand elections: PM Jacinda Ardern scores a landslide victory

Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party had won a landslide victory in New Zealand's general election on Saturday.

More From This Category
US analyst all praise for Pakistan's handling of ...
11:48 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
LIVE: Maryam, Bilawal and Maulana take the stage ...
09:48 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
Afghanistan’s Hekmatyar arrives in Islamabad ...
09:16 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
NSA Moeed Yusuf reiterates Pakistan's stance on ...
08:45 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
Pakistan handled COVID-19 better than India, ...
07:40 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
4 Pakistani soldiers among 16 dead in Skardu ...
07:11 PM | 18 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘You’ season 3 – Netflix reveals two new cast members
03:51 PM | 18 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr