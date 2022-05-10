Pakistan dispatches second relief consignment to flood-hit Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday dispatched second consignment of relief items for the flood affectees of Afghanistan through PAF C-130 aircraft for Mazar-i-Sharif.

The consignment consists of family tents, flour, rice and sugar whereas the first consignment of relief assistance was dispatched on 7th May, said a news release.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday announced to send an emergency aid to the victims affected by flood in Afghanistan.

وزیراعظم پاکستان میاں محمد شہباز شریف کی ہدایت پر این ڈی ایم اے کی جانب سے افغانستان کے متاثرین سیلاب کیلئے ریلیف کا سامان روانہ.

فیملی ٹینٹ، آٹا، چاول اور چینی پر مشتمل سامان کی پہلی کھیپ پاکستان ائیر فورس کے C-130طیارے کے ذریعے مزار شریف کے لیے روانہ کر دی گئی pic.twitter.com/Ff4LLXIzNw — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) May 7, 2022

The premier in a statement expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths and damages caused by floods in ten provinces of the neighbouring country

Vowing to support Afghans in difficult times, he expressed solidarity with the Afghan interim government and condoled with the bereaved families.