Six arrested in Kot Addu for leaking obscene videos of woman after ‘Gang-Rape’

ISLAMABAD – Shock and outrage in Kot Addu, a small city located in southern part of Punjab province, which is some 70 kms northwest of Multan, where incident of gang-rape shocked community.

Kot Addu police registered case against six individuals under section 375 of PPC and 202, for allegedly gang-raping a married woman and circulating a video of the incident.

According to the victim’s statement, the incident occurred on the night of July 9, when four armed men entered her home and allegedly assaulted her in front of her 2-year-old son. The attackers reportedly recorded the incident on gun point, which was later leaked online after about one and a half months.

Police confirmed that investigations are ongoing. Authorities said that the facts of the case will be established after the suspects are apprehended and forensic tests are completed.