PM Shehbaz forms inquiry committee to probe wheat import scandal

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed an inquiry committee headed by the Secretary Cabinet Division to probe into the matter of wheat import in the country.

A high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was held to review the current situation of wheat reserves in the country.

During the discussion, the prime minister stated that by the grace of God, there has been a bumper wheat crop this year, ensuring that there will be no delay in wheat procurement. He emphasized that all necessary steps should be taken regarding wheat procurement.

The prime minister said that farmers should be rewarded for their hard work, and last year, an inquiry was made to the Ministry of National Food Security regarding wheat revenue. Despite good wheat production last year, the decision on wheat revenue was made based on certain reasons.

The prime minister has formed an inquiry committee regarding wheat import, with the Secretary Cabinet Division heading the inquiry committee.

Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Muhammad Orangzeb, Jam Kamal Khan, and Prime Minister's Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, along with relevant senior officials, attended the meeting.

Prior to this, following the directive of the prime minister in the additional wheat and expensive fertilizer purchase scandal, the Additional Secretary Incharge Food was removed from his position, and Grade 22 officer Fakhar Alam was appointed as the Federal Secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security.