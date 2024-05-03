I look good even without makeup, says Yamna Zaidi

Pakistani showbiz industry's one of the top actors Yumna Zaidi has praised her own beauty.
Known for her stellar performances in drama serials such as "Tere Bina," "Sadaqay Tumhare," and "Bakhra," Yumna Zaidi has gained fame not only in Pakistan but also in India and Bangladesh. A brief video of Yumna Zaidi is going viral on social media.
In the video, Yumna Zaidi is present with her makeup artist Tabish Khawaja, preparing to get her makeup done.
Addressing her makeup artist in the video, Yumna Zaidi says, "I look good even without makeup, but today you are going to make me look very beautiful with makeup."
To this, the actress asks her makeup artist, "Isn't it true?" Prompting Tabish Khawaja to burst into laughter.
Commenting on this video, fans said, "It is indeed true that Yumna Zaidi looks very beautiful even without makeup; Allah has blessed her with great beauty."
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.29
|748.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.39
|912.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.36
|25.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|302.73
|305.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
