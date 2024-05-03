I look good even without makeup, says Yamna Zaidi

Pakistani showbiz industry's one of the top actors Yumna Zaidi has praised her own beauty.

Known for her stellar performances in drama serials such as "Tere Bina," "Sadaqay Tumhare," and "Bakhra," Yumna Zaidi has gained fame not only in Pakistan but also in India and Bangladesh. A brief video of Yumna Zaidi is going viral on social media.

In the video, Yumna Zaidi is present with her makeup artist Tabish Khawaja, preparing to get her makeup done.

Addressing her makeup artist in the video, Yumna Zaidi says, "I look good even without makeup, but today you are going to make me look very beautiful with makeup."

To this, the actress asks her makeup artist, "Isn't it true?" Prompting Tabish Khawaja to burst into laughter.

Commenting on this video, fans said, "It is indeed true that Yumna Zaidi looks very beautiful even without makeup; Allah has blessed her with great beauty."