Search

Business

PSX gains more than 500 points in intraday trading

Web Desk
11:00 AM | 3 May, 2024
PSX gains more than 500 points in intraday trading

KARACHI – After three consecutive sessions of lackluster performance, the bulls made a comeback on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with shares rising more than 500 points in intraday trading.

The benchmark KSE-100 index increased by 505.63 points, or 0.72%, reaching 71,163.27 points at 10:44 a.m., up from the previous close of 70,657.64.

Yousuf M. Farooq, director of research at Chase Securities, attributed the bullish trend to the news of a Saudi delegation’s visit to the country. He also mentioned that the decrease in inflation rates has led to improved market sentiment after recent corrections.

Tahir Abbas, head of research at Arif Habib Limited, noted, “The market is gaining traction after a 3% correction over the past three days.” He added that investors were showing optimism about the new International Monetary Fund (IMF) program and the anticipated “investor-friendly budget.”

The US State Department on Friday reiterated its steadfast support for Pakistan’s efforts to bolster its economy, including its engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The department’s spokesperson, Matthew Miller, emphasized this unwavering commitment during his daily news briefing in response to a journalist’s inquiry about the US stance on aiding Islamabad’s economic recovery.

Earlier data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed that consumer price inflation in the country eased to 17.3% in April.

SBP names banks responsible for increase in US dollar rate

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

11:00 AM | 3 May, 2024

PSX gains more than 500 points in intraday trading

11:51 AM | 2 May, 2024

Suzuki Cultus Latest Price in Pakistan May 2024

10:58 AM | 2 May, 2024

U Bank inks MoU with National Science & Technology Park

10:31 AM | 2 May, 2024

Budget 2024: Expected increase in govt employees salary in Pakistan

04:45 PM | 1 May, 2024

Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan from May 2024

10:33 AM | 1 May, 2024

KFC closes over 100 outlets in Malaysia amid Gaza-tied boycott

Business

07:47 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Czech software company to invest $1 million in data centre in Pakistan

01:00 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Agricultural Finance Redefined: Digitt+ and U Microfinance Bank ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:29 AM | 3 May, 2024

Pakistan’s first lunar mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' to be launched today

Gold & Silver

02:32 PM | 2 May, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar and other currencies - 3 May 2024

Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Friday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.6 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 73.95
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.29 748.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.58 35.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.39 912.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.38 58.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.24 166.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 722.98 730.98
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.47 77.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.36 25.66
Swiss Franc CHF 302.73 305.23
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: