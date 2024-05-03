PSX gains more than 500 points in intraday trading

KARACHI – After three consecutive sessions of lackluster performance, the bulls made a comeback on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with shares rising more than 500 points in intraday trading.
The benchmark KSE-100 index increased by 505.63 points, or 0.72%, reaching 71,163.27 points at 10:44 a.m., up from the previous close of 70,657.64.
Yousuf M. Farooq, director of research at Chase Securities, attributed the bullish trend to the news of a Saudi delegation’s visit to the country. He also mentioned that the decrease in inflation rates has led to improved market sentiment after recent corrections.
Tahir Abbas, head of research at Arif Habib Limited, noted, “The market is gaining traction after a 3% correction over the past three days.” He added that investors were showing optimism about the new International Monetary Fund (IMF) program and the anticipated “investor-friendly budget.”
The US State Department on Friday reiterated its steadfast support for Pakistan’s efforts to bolster its economy, including its engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The department’s spokesperson, Matthew Miller, emphasized this unwavering commitment during his daily news briefing in response to a journalist’s inquiry about the US stance on aiding Islamabad’s economic recovery.
Earlier data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed that consumer price inflation in the country eased to 17.3% in April.
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.29
|748.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.39
|912.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.36
|25.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|302.73
|305.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
