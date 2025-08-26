Young domestic worker’s body found hanging from AC unit in Lahore

LAHORE – A 20-year-old domestic worker was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Windsor Park area of Ichhra, Lahore.

The deceased, identified as Arshad, was a resident of Mansehra and had been working as a house help at a private residence.

According to police reports, the house owners were out of town, visiting Islamabad, and Arshad was alone in the house at the time of the incident.

Upon their return, the family discovered his body hanging from an air conditioner unit inside the house.

Authorities initially suspect the death may be a suicide. However, the body has been shifted for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Police say they are investigating all possible angles, including foul play.