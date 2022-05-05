Pakistan to send emergency aid to flood-hit Afghanistan

02:08 PM | 5 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday announced to send an emergency aid to the victims affected by flood in Afghanistan.

The premier in a statement expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths and damages caused by floods in ten provinces of the neighbouring country

Vowing to support Afghans in difficult times, he expressed solidarity with the Afghan interim government and condoled with the bereaved families.

At least 20 people were killed and dozens houses damaged after flood hit Kandhar, Helmand, Kanduz, Herat and other provinces.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also urged the international community to extend immediate assistance to the Afghan people to cope with the flood related damages.

He said that the OIC should expedite efforts to provide assistance to the affected Afghan people through Afghan Humanitarian Trust.

Shehbaz Sharif warned that the floods would worsen the prevailing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

He feared that the casualties could further increase if international community fails to take steps timely.

