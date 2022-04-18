Pakistan extends time for transportation of Indian aid to Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has granted two months extension to India for transportation of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and life-saving medicines as humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan through Wagah Border to facilitate the completion of the transportation.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that the extension has been granted as a manifestation of our sincere efforts towards addressing the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
India recently requested for an extension in time period to complete the transportation process, according to the Pakistani foreign office.
“As a manifestation of our sincere efforts towards addressing the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, it has been decided to grant two months’ extension to facilitate completion of the transportation,” the foreign office said in a statement.
“All the modalities shall remain the same as earlier communicated to the Indian side,” said the statement.
The development comes amid rising border tensions between Islamabad and Kabul.
Pakistan on Sunday urged Afghanistan to step up security and prevent cross-border attacks, days after the killing of seven Pakistani soldiers in the country’s northwest.
Experts have warned that border tensions are a threat to Afghanistan-Pakistan relations and a test to the Taliban administration.
