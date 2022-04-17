PM Shehbaz writes back to India's Modi, seeks resolution of disputes including Kashmir
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, calling for an expressive engagement between the two neighbouring countries.
The premier’s communication came in response to a letter sent by the Indian PM in which the latter felicitated Sharif on his election as 23rd prime minister of Pakistan.
Sharif, who won the election for premiership after Imran Khan’s ouster, said, “We have to work for peace and harmony in the region."
The Pakistani PM also sought resolution of the outstanding issues, including Kashmir, maintaining that Islamabad wants peaceful and cooperative relations with India.
In his last letter, the BJP leader conveyed to the Pakistani PM that India wanted constructive ties with Pakistan. Modi was the first leader who congratulated Sharif on becoming the prime minister of Pakistan.
Let's secure peace and focus on socio-economic ... 02:51 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday invited Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to work ...
Relations between the two nuclear-armed countries have been strained ever since the Modi-led administration abrogated the Article 370 on August 5, 2019, scrapping the special status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
