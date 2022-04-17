Man kills wife for serving ‘too much salty’ breakfast
NEW DELHI – Law enforcers in India say they have arrested a man who strangled his wife for serving him salty breakfast in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.
Cops told the Indian media the incident occurred in Bhayandar township in Maharashtra where Nilesh Ghagh, 46, got into an argument with his wife as breakfast made by the slain woman was very salty.
The deceased woman identified as Nirmala was choked to death around 9.30am. She reportedly made ‘khichadi’ – a dish in South Asian cuisine made of rice and lentils – that started the quarrel.
Nilesh apparently killed his wife using a long piece of cloth in the heat of the moment, cops said.
Following the incident, cops reached the spot and sent the woman’s body for post-mortem to a state-run medical facility, while investigators were ascertaining if there was any other incitement for the murder.
Meanwhile, a case has been launched under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the man at Navghar police station in Bhayandar.
The recent event comes days after a woman was shot dead by her father-in-law apparently after the man got annoyed when the victim did not serve him breakfast along with tea.
Indian man kills his ex-wife in suicide bomb ... 05:47 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
An Indian man has allegedly killed his former wife in a suicide bomb attack in Mizoram’s Lunglei district, as ...
Violence against women is rising in South Asian country under the BJP led government. India has dropped 28 places to 140 out of 156 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2021.
