Watch footage from Israel as Iran launches retaliatory strikes with hundreds of missiles

09:04 AM | 14 Apr, 2024
Watch footage from Israel as Iran launches retaliatory strikes with hundreds of missiles
The ongoing tensions in Middle East triggered fears of World War 3, as Iran launched retaliatory strikes at Israel on Saturday in its first ever direct attack on Israeli territory.

The attack comes, week after Israel targetted Iranian embassy complex that resulted in the death of Rovulutionary Guards. 

On Sunday, sirens went off in Jerusalem at approximately 01:45 local time. There were loud blasts as the air defense systems intercepted objects over the city, lighting up the night sky.

The recent attack is the first full-scale assault by Iran or any Islamic country against Tel Aviv. 

Iran launches drones, missiles at Israel in retaliatory attack

