Watch footage from Israel as Iran launches retaliatory strikes with hundreds of missiles

The ongoing tensions in Middle East triggered fears of World War 3, as Iran launched retaliatory strikes at Israel on Saturday in its first ever direct attack on Israeli territory.
The attack comes, week after Israel targetted Iranian embassy complex that resulted in the death of Rovulutionary Guards.
On Sunday, sirens went off in Jerusalem at approximately 01:45 local time. There were loud blasts as the air defense systems intercepted objects over the city, lighting up the night sky.
The recent attack is the first full-scale assault by Iran or any Islamic country against Tel Aviv.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
