PAKvNZ: New Zealand team lands in Pakistan for T20 series

LAHORE – New Zealand national squad has landed in Pakistan for five-match T20 series which is slated to start from next week.
Kiwi T20 squad arrived in the country's capital Islamabad, where Pakistan Cricket Board officials welcomed them.
Men in Green will start practice session from Monday. Azhar Mehmood will join the squad on the morning of April 15 and will be head coach for the series.
<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FPakistanCricketBoard%2Fvideos%2F823134066323616%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0" width="560" height="314" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>
<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FPakistanCricketBoard%2Fposts%2Fpfbid0q7snTTUEvoyPdEBgAiYhn4254RZquutdEkuCQf2hfwXMpFwrGLgFQRGu1jKjiLGdl&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="250" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"></iframe>
Black Caps is being led by Michael Brees for the first time in the T20 series against Pakistan as top players are busy playing IPL.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
