PAKvNZ: New Zealand team lands in Pakistan for T20 series

LAHORE – New Zealand national squad has landed in Pakistan for five-match T20 series which is slated to start from next week.

Kiwi T20 squad arrived in the country's capital Islamabad, where Pakistan Cricket Board officials welcomed them.

Men in Green will start practice session from Monday. Azhar Mehmood will join the squad on the morning of April 15 and will be head coach for the series.

Black Caps is being led by Michael Brees for the first time in the T20 series against Pakistan as top players are busy playing IPL.