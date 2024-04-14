JIT comprising ISI, IB officers to probe Bahawalnagar 'stand-off' between army, cops

LAHORE – A high-level Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been formed to investigate the Bahawalnagar incident.
Punjab government notified the JIT days after clips surfaced online showing men in forces uniforms allegedly roughing up police officials in Bahawalnagar.
The provincial Home Department appointed a special secretary as the convener of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT). The team also includes Bahawalpur Division commissioner, Special Branch Punjab DIG, and representatives from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB).
Earlier, Pakistan Army announced to investigate the alleged confrontation between police and army personnel after the arrest of a serving army official.
Four police officials, including SHO, have been arrested for unlawfully detaining a man and his two sons, including an army official, and for other charges like dereliction of duty and misuse of authority.
Another policeman has been suspended and is under investigation for allegedly spreading misinformation about the incident on social media.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
