JIT comprising ISI, IB officers to probe Bahawalnagar 'stand-off' between army, cops

LAHORE – A high-level Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been formed to investigate the Bahawalnagar incident.

Punjab government notified the JIT days after clips surfaced online showing men in forces uniforms allegedly roughing up police officials in Bahawalnagar.

The provincial Home Department appointed a special secretary as the convener of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT). The team also includes Bahawalpur Division commissioner, Special Branch Punjab DIG, and representatives from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Earlier, Pakistan Army announced to investigate the alleged confrontation between police and army personnel after the arrest of a serving army official.

Four police officials, including SHO, have been arrested for unlawfully detaining a man and his two sons, including an army official, and for other charges like dereliction of duty and misuse of authority.

Another policeman has been suspended and is under investigation for allegedly spreading misinformation about the incident on social media.