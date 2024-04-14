PM Shehbaz Sharif greets Sikh community on Baisakhi festival

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has a special message for Sikh community celebrating the Baisakhi festival today.

More than three thousand Sikh pilgrims arrived in Pakistan from India through Wagha border, and the Yatris will attend the main event at Gurudwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abda today on Sunday.

The premier extended warm congratulations to the Sikh community in Pakistan and worldwide celebrating the Baisakhi festival.

PM Sharif calls Baisakhi a symbol representing love and happiness. He stressed Pakistan's rich diversity of faiths and cultures, stating that Baisakhi's colors enhance this diversity.

The premier also called for providing all-out facilities to Sikh pilgrims visiting for Baisakhi celebrations.