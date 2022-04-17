Gen Bajwa visits Major Haris in CMH Lahore, promises action against assailants

LAHORE – Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says misinformation and propaganda threaten the state's integrity.

He said that a timely and unified response was needed to effectively counter speculations and rumours.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Bajwa was interacting with garrison officers and veterans in two separate interactive sessions during his visit to the Lahore Garrison on Sunday.

He said the army draws its strength from people and any effort to create a wedge between the army and the people of Pakistan would not be tolerated. The hostile forces are trying this for a long time but they won't succeed, Insha Allah, he said.

He appreciated Lahore Corps for maintaining high standards of operational preparedness and training.

He was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz.

The army chief also visited the Combined Military Hospital Lahore and inquired about the well being of Major Haris who was beaten and injured by the security guards of a PML-N MPA.

He said that law will take its course and perpetrators, who are under arrest, will be brought to justice. He said that no one could be allowed to take law into their hands.