Brother walks free from Pakistani prison after acquittal in Qandeel Baloch murder case

MULTAN – The man, who murdered his sister Qandeel Baloch, walked free on Saturday after Lahore High Court acquitted him after serving less than six years in prison.

Reports in local media said Baloch’s brother, Muhammad Waseem, was arrested and later sentenced to life in prison for strangling the social media star. The deceased brother boldly told the press that he had no remorse for killing his sister.

Slain’s father lodged a murder case against his son and his accomplices. The man also admitted to slaying his sister and getting drugs.

During the recent hearing, an appeal judge remarked that Baloch´s murder could not be defined as a ‘crime of honour’, dismissing the confession of the prime accused.

Waseem’s lawyer told a media outlet that his client has been released from prison in compliance with the order of the honorable Lahore High Court saying ‘he is a free man now’.

The culprit appealed his conviction of murder and the death penalty. Witnesses retracted their statements, while his mother also pardoned him.

State reviewing legal options in Qandeel murder case

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari said the state was reviewing options in the light of laws and Supreme Court judgments in the murder case of a social media star.

Honour killing of women and girls is a black mark on society, she said while adding that law was amended to ensure murderer of women, whether a 'celebrity' or ordinary woman does not walk free.

The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) also announced plans to appeal the verdict before the Supreme Court on Wednesday.