Brother acquitted in Qandeel Baloch murder case
Web Desk
06:20 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Brother acquitted in Qandeel Baloch murder case
Share

MULTAN – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday acquitted key suspect in a case related to the gruesome murder of social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch.

The decision was announced by Justice Sohail Nasir of LHC’s Multan Bench after Muhammad Waseem, the brother of Qandeel Baloch, was pardoned by her mother and witnesses retracted their statements.  

In 2016, Waseem had strangled the model to death at her residence in Punjab. Later, Qandeel’s father Muhammad Azeem Baloch, had lodged a murder case against his son.

In September 2019, a model court in Multan had sentenced the model’s brother to life in prison for murdering his sister. He had on record admitted to drugging and killing his sister when he was presented before a special magistrate.

However, other accomplices including Qandeel’s two brothers and controversial cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi had been released over lack of evidence.

Waseem in his petition submitted to the LHC bench said that the sessions court had ignored the agreement reached between him and his mother, adding that Qandeel’s father had already passed away.  

After hearing the argument, Justice Sohail acquitted Waseem in the case. 

Saudi Arabia hands over Qandeel Baloch's brother ... 01:56 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

LAHORE - Saudi Arabia has handed over the brother of Qandeel Baloch, Muzaffar Iqbal to Pakistan who was accused of ...

More From This Category
‘Cruelty and ignorance,’ Tariq Jamil on ...
11:19 AM | 15 Feb, 2022
PM Imran launches Pakistan's first instant ...
11:42 AM | 15 Feb, 2022
OIC expresses deep concern over hijab ban, ...
10:42 AM | 15 Feb, 2022
PML-N activist arrested for running ‘malicious ...
10:21 AM | 15 Feb, 2022
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,597 new infections, ...
09:23 AM | 15 Feb, 2022
Zahir Jaffer submits new evidence in court to ...
11:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir celebrate Valentine's Day in style
04:25 PM | 14 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr