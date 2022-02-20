London Mayor Sadiq Khan meets Atif Aslam without protocol, takes pictures
LONDON – British politician Sadiq Khan met Pakistani ace musician Atif Aslam without any protocol during his music concert in London.
Reports in the media said the mayor of London, who is of Pakistani origin, arrived at Atif Aslam's concert without any protocol.
Khan called on his ‘favorite’ musician as the latter arrived in the UK this week after the completion of music concerts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
“Wonderful to welcome Atif Aslam to London on the latest leg of his global tour. It’s great to have London back buzzing again - our city is open and ready to entertain and inspire once again”, Khan wrote in a social media post where he also tagged the Doori singer who amassed a large fan following.
Wonderful to welcome Atif Aslam to London on the latest leg of his global tour. @itsaadee— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) February 19, 2022
It’s great to have London back buzzing again - our city is open and ready to entertain and inspire once again. #LetsDoLondon pic.twitter.com/R8ImScCLFn
In a viral clip on social media, the mayor of London can be spotted standing in the middle of a crowd and he can be seen enjoying a music concert without any security official in presence.
