‘King of Swing’ Wasim Akram inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

LAHORE – Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram, who is regarded as one of the finest left-handed bowlers of all time, was formally inducted into the Pakistan Cricket Board Hall of Fame.

The cricket-turned commentator was presented a commemorative cap and plaque by one of the all-time greats and an ICC Cricket Hall of Famer Sir Vivian Richards ahead of today's PSL fixture.

With the induction into the PCB Hall of Fame, the 55-year-old entered the prestigious club joining Abdul Qadir, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Waqar Younis and Zaheer Abbas.

.@wasimakramlive is formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame as he receives commemorative cap and plaque from the legend @ivivianrichards#PCBHallofFame pic.twitter.com/l9HAvvxRiN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 20, 2022

Former skipper of Men in Green amassed 916 wickets while he scored 6,615 runs in an international career from 1984 to 2003.

Speaking after getting the honor, the Karachi Kings' president said “I feel privileged to have received this great honour from Sir Vivian Richards, one of the most iconic figures in cricket, and at a venue that remained my home ground during my playing career. I also want to compliment the Pakistan Cricket Board for launching this initiative to recognise and acknowledge the contributions of former cricketers.”

Wasim also thanked his fans terming them as his key strength. “Their support has been invaluable. I also want to thank my family and friends who stood beside me during this incredible journey,” the legendary player said.

Legendary Windies player Sir Vivian Richards, who joined Quetta Gladiators as a mentor, said he is delighted to have been awarded the opportunity to formally induct Wasim Akram into the PCB Hall of Fame.

“Wasim has been an outstanding cricketer and a great ambassador for our sport,” Sir Vivin Richards said referring King of Swing as one of the greatest to have stepped on the field.