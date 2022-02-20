PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 23 runs in crucial encounter
LAHORE – Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 23 runs in the 28th match of seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played at Qaddafi Stadium Lahore.
Earlier, Sarfaraz led Quetta Gladiators have posted 166-4 in the first part of today’s match.
Gladiators after winning the toss opted to bat first against Kings. Gladiators scored 166 runs for the loss of 4 wickets while Jason Roy scored 82 runs off 64 balls.
Jason Roy remained the prominent player in the first half of the 28th match of the season as Smeed scored 10 and Vince returned to the pavilion on 29. Middle-order batsman Umar Akmal only scored 2, while Iftikhar Ahmed and Hassan Khan scored 24.
Looks like an easy target for the Kings. Who will steal the game? #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #QGvKK pic.twitter.com/I0SN2oSHWi— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 20, 2022
For Karachi, Imad Wasim, Mir Hamza, Usman Shinwari, and Lewis Gregory took one wicket each.
The franchise won only three matches so far and is ranked at fifth place (second last spot). The franchise hasn’t tasted success in their last three matches as they lost to Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, and Multan Sultans.
On the other hand, the 2020 champions Karachi Kings, which remained off-color with a mere single win in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7, will compete with the Quetta Gladiators today eyeing a second victory in the mega event.
Quetta have won the toss and elected to bat first! Here are the lineups for today: #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #QGvKK pic.twitter.com/ovttPIHPAK— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 20, 2022
Babar-led Kings are languishing at the last spot in the Pakistan Super League 2022 points table with one win and 8 losses from their 9 matches of the league. Skipper and star player Babar Azam remained the top run-scorer for the franchise with 307 runs at a strike rate of 120.
In their last match against Qalandars, the bowling side put up an impressive show to help the team taste the first win of season seven. Defending 150 runs, Mir Hamza and Chris Jordan bowled brilliantly to restrict Lahore to 127.
Kings now will be eager to make it two in a row as they lock horns with Sarfaraz-led Quetta Gladiators in their last fixture of the country’s flagship T20 tournament.
The @TeamQuetta strive to achieve their qualification dreams today as they face @KarachiKingsARY, who are coming in fresh from their first victory. #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #QGvKK pic.twitter.com/VCKJKoaK0I— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 20, 2022
Squads
Quetta Gladiators: Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, Will Smeed, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Sohail Tanvir, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Shahzad, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Noor Ahmad
Karachi Kings: Joe Clarke (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Jordan Thompson, Qasim Akram, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif
Matches Summary
