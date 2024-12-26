Former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh dies aged 92

NEW DELHI – Former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday.

According to Indian media reports, Manmohan Singh was rushed to a hospital in Delhi in a semi-conscious state due to deteriorating health, where doctors attempted treatment. However, he passed away during the process.

Manmohan Singh served as India’s prime minister for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014.

The former prime minister also held the position of Finance Minister and had a PhD in Economics before transitioning into politics.

Previously, he served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

Since 2005, Singh had expressed a desire for Siachen to be recognised globally as a “Mountain of Peace.”