Pakistan reports two new polio cases, annual tally reaches 67

ISLAMABAD – The number of polio-affected children in Pakistan continues to rise, with two new cases reported, bringing the total to 67 this year.

One case was detected in Tank (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), while the other emerged in Kashmore (Sindh). Polio officials have confirmed both cases.

So far this year, 27 cases have been reported in Balochistan, 19 in Sindh, and 19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Additionally, one case each has been confirmed in Islamabad and Punjab.

